NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target Cut to $38.80

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $38.80 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NIO. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.40 to $68.30 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Nomura Instinet started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

NYSE:NIO traded down $1.29 on Monday, hitting $36.82. 1,623,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,301,195. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. NIO has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The company has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.80 and a beta of 2.81.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.73) earnings per share. NIO’s quarterly revenue was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NIO will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,462,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of NIO by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,242,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,126 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of NIO by 407,573.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497,915 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of NIO by 213.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,448,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of NIO by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,430,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,891 shares in the last quarter.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

