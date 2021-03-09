NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Up 17.4%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) shares rose 17.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.08 and last traded at $41.35. Approximately 175,517,188 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 111,908,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.21.

NIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 target price for the company. HSBC raised their target price on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.98. The company has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.46 and a beta of 2.81.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.73) EPS. Analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NIO by 89.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 138,827 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 12.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of NIO by 146.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of NIO by 15.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

