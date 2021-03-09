Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28, Fidelity Earnings reports. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.60%.

Shares of NIU opened at $30.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. Niu Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $53.38.

Several research firms have commented on NIU. TheStreet raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Niu Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Niu Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

