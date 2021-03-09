NKN Achieves Market Cap of $67.50 Million (NKN)

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded up 66.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One NKN token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NKN has traded 140.4% higher against the dollar. NKN has a total market cap of $67.50 million and approximately $166.19 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $288.78 or 0.00519920 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00068911 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00020523 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00061922 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00007956 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00076640 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002183 BTC.

About NKN

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 583,666,666 tokens. NKN’s official message board is medium.com/nknetwork . NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . NKN’s official website is nkn.org . The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

Buying and Selling NKN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NKN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NKN using one of the exchanges listed above.

