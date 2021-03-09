NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Stock analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 222.58% from the stock’s current price.
NASDAQ:NLSP opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $4.00.
NLS Pharmaceutics Company Profile
