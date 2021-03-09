NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Stock analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 222.58% from the stock’s current price.

NASDAQ:NLSP opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $4.00.

Get NLS Pharmaceutics alerts:

NLS Pharmaceutics Company Profile

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drug therapies to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for NLS Pharmaceutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NLS Pharmaceutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.