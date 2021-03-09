Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.41 and last traded at $45.37. Approximately 194,586 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 261,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.75.

NOAH has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura cut Noah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.18 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noah from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Noah in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.20 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.29 and a 200-day moving average of $36.89.

Noah declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOAH. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Noah by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,885,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,163,000 after purchasing an additional 434,995 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Noah during the 4th quarter valued at $12,858,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Noah by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 117,192 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Noah by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 285,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,672,000 after purchasing an additional 64,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Noah by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 149,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 56,074 shares in the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

