Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.32

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.32 and last traded at $6.32, with a volume of 4419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.
Several brokerages have weighed in on NMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.
The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.23. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nomura by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,712,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,001,000 after buying an additional 193,359 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nomura by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after buying an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,706,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nomura by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 96,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Nomura by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 250,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.
Nomura Company Profile (NYSE:NMR)
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.
Featured Article: CD Ladder
Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.