Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.32

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.32 and last traded at $6.32, with a volume of 4419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.23. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Nomura had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 8.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nomura by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,712,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,001,000 after buying an additional 193,359 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nomura by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after buying an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,706,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nomura by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 96,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Nomura by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 250,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Company Profile (NYSE:NMR)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

