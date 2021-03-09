Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.
Shares of NMR stock opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.23. Nomura has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMR. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 76.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nomura during the third quarter worth $49,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Nomura during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Nomura by 225.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.
About Nomura
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.
