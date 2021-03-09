Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of NMR stock opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.23. Nomura has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Nomura had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nomura will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMR. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 76.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nomura during the third quarter worth $49,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Nomura during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Nomura by 225.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

