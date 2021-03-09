Nord Finance (NORD) Market Cap Achieves $10.83 Million

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 9th. In the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. Nord Finance has a total market cap of $10.83 million and $3.58 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nord Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.25 or 0.00024615 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.19 or 0.00507330 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00069448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00056538 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00077146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00077142 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $281.46 or 0.00522682 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Nord Finance Profile

Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 817,187 coins.

Nord Finance Coin Trading

