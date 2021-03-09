Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $544.13 Million

Brokerages predict that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) will announce $544.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $525.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $551.00 million. Nordson posted sales of $529.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordson will report full-year sales of $2.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $526.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NDSN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.80.

Nordson stock opened at $196.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.97 and its 200 day moving average is $195.62. Nordson has a one year low of $96.46 and a one year high of $216.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.47%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total transaction of $1,050,983.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,746.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Nordson by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in Nordson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

