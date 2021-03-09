Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Shares Up 10.4%

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) shot up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.72. 22,729,541 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 54,977,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.70 to $1.15 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.20 price target (up previously from $0.80) on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northern Dynasty Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $367.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,881 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 55,581 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,340 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 82,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

