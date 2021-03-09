Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NOG opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $15.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average is $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.76.

In related news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 130,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $1,176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,811,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,398,500.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Epiq Partners LLC increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 63,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 415.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,584 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 244,692 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 24,850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 512.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,117,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 935,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 23,876 shares during the period. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

