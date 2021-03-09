Northland Securities Boosts Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Price Target to $17.00

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) had its price target lifted by Northland Securities from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GDYN. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Cowen upped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock opened at $14.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.37. Grid Dynamics has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $16.06.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Victoria Livshitz bought 126,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $1,476,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 110.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,261,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,213,000 after buying an additional 1,007,709 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 1,907.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 781,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 742,318 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,527,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,840,000 after acquiring an additional 427,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,377,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,361,000 after acquiring an additional 363,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

