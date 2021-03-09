Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $5.63 Per Share

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report issued on Monday, March 8th. Seaport Global Securities analyst R. Safran now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $5.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.85. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s Q2 2021 earnings at $5.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $23.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $6.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $25.21 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

NYSE NOC opened at $305.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $357.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $1,477,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $40,832,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $293,236.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,509.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $301,619.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,530.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,837. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

