Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) VP Shawn N. Purvis Sells 4,389 Shares

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 4,389 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,797.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,302. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NOC traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $302.00. The stock had a trading volume of 23,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $297.19 and its 200 day moving average is $309.48. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $263.31 and a 52-week high of $357.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,489,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,891,661,000 after buying an additional 246,575 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,949,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,876,930,000 after purchasing an additional 20,028 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $430,309,000 after buying an additional 430,661 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,389,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,389,000 after buying an additional 46,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,901,000 after buying an additional 289,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.08.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

