Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) PT Raised to $23.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 20.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.97.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

NYSE NCLH opened at $28.85 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.34.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $2,265,143.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,249 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Janus Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 134.6% during the third quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 7,371,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229,256 shares during the period. Natixis Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 33.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Asset Management now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Millie Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $1,733,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. 50.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.