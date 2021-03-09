Norwegian Cruise Line Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 245,743 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 190% compared to the average volume of 84,738 call options.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.97.

NYSE NCLH traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $29.51. 847,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,019,645. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.53.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $2,265,143.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

