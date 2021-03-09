Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Trading 7% Higher

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) traded up 7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $83.33 and last traded at $82.47. 127,756 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 170,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.04.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.67 and its 200-day moving average is $65.39. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91 and a beta of 1.06.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 233,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,228,000 after acquiring an additional 114,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,783,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,009,000 after acquiring an additional 34,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.
Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVMI)
Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.
