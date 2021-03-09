Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Trading 7% Higher

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) traded up 7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $83.33 and last traded at $82.47. 127,756 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 170,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.04.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.67 and its 200-day moving average is $65.39. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 233,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,228,000 after acquiring an additional 114,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,783,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,009,000 after acquiring an additional 34,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

