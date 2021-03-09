Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ: NVMI) recently:

2/23/2021 – Nova Measuring Instruments is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2021 – Nova Measuring Instruments was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NOVA MEASURING develops, produces and markets monitoring and measurement systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company has pioneered the Integrated Metrology concept and is now expanding its activities by developing Integrated Monitoring and Process Control systems for CMP, CVD, Photolithography and Etch manufacturing processes. The company’s systems for CMP process control, delivering systems for CMP process control, delivering have measured more wafers than all other metrology companies combined. “

2/19/2021 – Nova Measuring Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $68.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Nova Measuring Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $90.00 to $97.00.

2/9/2021 – Nova Measuring Instruments is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments stock opened at $77.04 on Tuesday. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.70 and a twelve month high of $90.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVMI. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 233,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,228,000 after buying an additional 114,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,783,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,009,000 after buying an additional 34,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

