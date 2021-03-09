NovaGold Resources Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 2,452 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,334% compared to the average volume of 171 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.50 and a beta of 0.64. NovaGold Resources has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 63.25, a current ratio of 63.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.58.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 359,294 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,167 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 396,377 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,301 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 50.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

