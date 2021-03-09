NovaGold Resources Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 2,452 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,334% compared to the average volume of 171 put options.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on NG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a report on Friday, January 29th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.50 and a beta of 0.64. NovaGold Resources has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 63.25, a current ratio of 63.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.58.
About NovaGold Resources
NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.
