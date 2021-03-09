Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Stock Price Up 11.8%

Shares of Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) were up 11.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.68 and last traded at $1.61. Approximately 8,496,916 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 21,609,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

The stock has a market cap of $242.77 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84.

Get Novan alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Novan in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Novan in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Novan in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Novan by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 138,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Novan in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. 6.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.