Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stock Position Cut by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co lessened its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Novartis were worth $40,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Novartis by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVS traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.49. 23,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,575. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.92. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The firm has a market cap of $193.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.3784 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

