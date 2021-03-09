Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP John Trizzino Sells 190 Shares

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP John Trizzino sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $31,937.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,335.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John Trizzino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, John Trizzino sold 3,021 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total value of $493,812.66.

On Tuesday, February 9th, John Trizzino sold 194 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.50, for a total value of $62,953.00.

On Friday, February 5th, John Trizzino sold 3,022 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.46, for a total value of $877,770.12.

On Thursday, January 7th, John Trizzino sold 506 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total value of $62,830.02.

On Tuesday, January 5th, John Trizzino sold 17,407 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,949,584.00.

NASDAQ NVAX traded up $12.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $169.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,034,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,841,613. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.55 and a beta of 2.01.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The business had revenue of $279.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3072.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Novavax in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.94.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,183,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

