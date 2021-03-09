Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP Sells $493,812.66 in Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP John Trizzino sold 3,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total transaction of $493,812.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 704 shares in the company, valued at $115,075.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Trizzino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 9th, John Trizzino sold 190 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $31,937.10.

On Tuesday, February 9th, John Trizzino sold 194 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.50, for a total transaction of $62,953.00.

On Friday, February 5th, John Trizzino sold 3,022 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.46, for a total transaction of $877,770.12.

On Thursday, January 7th, John Trizzino sold 506 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total transaction of $62,830.02.

On Tuesday, January 5th, John Trizzino sold 17,407 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,949,584.00.

Novavax stock traded up $12.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $169.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,034,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,841,613. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.55 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.31.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $279.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.44 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was up 3072.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $894,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. 49.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.94.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

