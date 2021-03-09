Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co lessened its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,983,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,730 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises approximately 1.3% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned approximately 0.21% of Novo Nordisk A/S worth $348,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NVO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.59. 22,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,067. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $75.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a $0.9494 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.08%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

