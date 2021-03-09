NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $150.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist lifted their price target on NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.56.

NVCR stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $130.91. 2,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,663. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.84. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 680.46 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $194.75.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NovoCure will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total value of $11,006,638.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 123,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,296,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total value of $416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,708 shares of company stock worth $44,534,861 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in NovoCure by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in NovoCure by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in NovoCure by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in NovoCure by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

