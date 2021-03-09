NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $150.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.68% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist lifted their price target on NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.56.
NVCR stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $130.91. 2,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,663. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.84. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 680.46 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $194.75.
In related news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total value of $11,006,638.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 123,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,296,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total value of $416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,708 shares of company stock worth $44,534,861 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in NovoCure by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in NovoCure by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in NovoCure by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in NovoCure by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.
About NovoCure
NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.
Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?
Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.