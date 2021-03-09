Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVZMY shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Danske raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th.

Shares of NVZMY opened at $60.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.43. Novozymes A/S has a 12-month low of $37.99 and a 12-month high of $66.75.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $552.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.66 million. Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that Novozymes A/S will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.8492 per share. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Novozymes A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.52%.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

