Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) Shares Sold by Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) by 92.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,008,838 shares during the quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. owned 5.58% of Novus Therapeutics worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Novus Therapeutics by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Novus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novus Therapeutics by 57.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 170,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 61,960 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Novus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of NVUS stock opened at $14.60 on Monday. Novus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.01.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is OP0201, a surfactant-based nasal aerosol drug-device combination product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

