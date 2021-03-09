NPCoin Price Up 24% Over Last Week (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. NPCoin has a market cap of $392,974.29 and approximately $756.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NPCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NPCoin has traded up 24% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000026 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00005032 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 258.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About NPCoin

NPCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “NPCcoin is an SHA256d Proof of Work (PoW) / Proof of Stake (PoS) based cryptocurrency. PoS rewards are 30% for the 1st year, then 20% for the 2nd, 3rd year 15%, 4th year 10%, and then 7%. “

NPCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

