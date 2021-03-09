Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Ntt Docomo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) traded down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.66 and last traded at $35.70. 34,151 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 30,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ntt Docomo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of -0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.91.

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Business, Smart Life Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program.

