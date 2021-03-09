Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Reaches Market Cap of $13.42 Million

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $13.42 million and approximately $673,935.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00057180 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $422.87 or 0.00784043 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00009551 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00027479 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00065802 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00030478 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

NCASH is a token. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,102,366,222 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

