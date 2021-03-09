Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $3.05 Per Share

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nucor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 7th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.90.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NUE. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $66.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.97. Nucor has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $66.63. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Nucor by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Nucor by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,157,000 after purchasing an additional 79,061 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Nucor by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 504,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,765 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $1,980,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $1,508,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

