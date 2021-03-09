Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Sets New 12-Month High at $66.63

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $66.63 and last traded at $66.43, with a volume of 53802 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.37.

NUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.97. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,835,216.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $196,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,672 shares of company stock worth $2,590,810. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nucor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,026,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,118,401,000 after buying an additional 113,241 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $566,903,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Nucor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,664,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,282,000 after buying an additional 44,508 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 4.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,228,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,953,000 after buying an additional 90,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,211,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,630,000 after purchasing an additional 27,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

