Nutrien Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 4,214 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 563% compared to the typical volume of 636 put options.

NYSE:NTR opened at $55.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 326.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $57.73.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Nutrien by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,587,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,609,000 after purchasing an additional 52,512 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in Nutrien by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,558,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Nutrien by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,340,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,704,000 after purchasing an additional 221,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities cut Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.08.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

