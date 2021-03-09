NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) PT Raised to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NuVasive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

NUVA opened at $62.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $67.70.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in NuVasive by 4,550.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

