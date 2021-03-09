NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,528 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.0% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $70,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 81.2% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 7,230 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.4% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 52,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 28.5% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,070 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.56.

NVDA opened at $498.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $552.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.29. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $614.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.05 billion, a PE ratio of 81.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Featured Article: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.