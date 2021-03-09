NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Slow Capital Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,271 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.3% of Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.56.

NVIDIA stock traded down $9.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $488.93. The stock had a trading volume of 74,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,494,751. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $552.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.29. The company has a market capitalization of $303.14 billion, a PE ratio of 81.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $614.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

