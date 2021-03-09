NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,123 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $20,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 226.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,827,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $301,754,000 after buying an additional 1,267,667 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $523,815,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,394,117,000 after buying an additional 871,896 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,096,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $593,523,000 after buying an additional 625,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,493,509,000 after buying an additional 516,044 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.56.

NVDA stock traded down $8.24 on Monday, reaching $490.22. The company had a trading volume of 124,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,494,751. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $614.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $552.88 and its 200 day moving average is $533.29. The company has a market cap of $303.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.67, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

