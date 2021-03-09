NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Raised by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 192.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,628 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,403 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $21,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 81.2% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 7,230 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 52,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,070 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $283,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $501.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $552.88 and a 200-day moving average of $533.29. The stock has a market cap of $311.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $614.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.56.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

