NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,469 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.34% of NVR worth $50,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in NVR during the 3rd quarter worth $79,404,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,741,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in NVR by 300.5% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 10,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,581,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,313,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 608.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 7,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NVR in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on NVR in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,045.60.

NVR opened at $4,699.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4,557.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,227.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,043.01 and a 52 week high of $4,806.54.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $64.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

