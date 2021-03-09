NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,435 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 167,800 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $20,943,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,059,000. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,572 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 197,994 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $180.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.91. The company has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of -341.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $200.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. On average, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.66%.

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at $221,649.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total transaction of $526,157.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,796 shares of company stock valued at $8,993,327. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NXPI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $182.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.24.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.