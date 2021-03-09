Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) Shares Gap Up to $1.31

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.31, but opened at $1.53. Nxt-ID shares last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 62,756 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nxt-ID stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Nxt-ID at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications. It develops and markets solutions for payment, Internet of Things (IoT), and healthcare applications with experience in access control, biometric and behavior-metric identity verification, security and privacy, encryption and data protection, payments, miniaturization, and sensor technologies.

