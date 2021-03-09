Nyerium (NYEX) 1-Day Volume Hits $19.00

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Nyerium has a market capitalization of $35,234.85 and $19.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nyerium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nyerium has traded 122.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006761 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000398 BTC.

NYEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 37,171,621 coins and its circulating supply is 32,286,993 coins. The official website for Nyerium is nyex.site . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyerium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nyerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

