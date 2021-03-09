Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.27

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.27 and last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 597175 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

OCSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.63.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.37. The stock has a market cap of $879.60 million, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.27%.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 31,500 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $194,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,749,699 shares in the company, valued at $97,018,145.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 90,674 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $498,707.00. Insiders sold a total of 637,740 shares of company stock valued at $3,820,476 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 434,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 175,720 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,159,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 13,240 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 72,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

