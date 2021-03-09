Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.43 and last traded at $8.43. 10,653 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 54,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.35.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 million. Oaktree Strategic Income had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oaktree Strategic Income Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. This is an increase from Oaktree Strategic Income’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Oaktree Strategic Income’s payout ratio is 112.73%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCSI. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 494,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 276,249 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,421,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,020,000 after acquiring an additional 121,343 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oaktree Strategic Income during the 4th quarter worth about $784,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 44.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 68,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,185,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 54,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

