Oasis Network Price Tops $0.14 (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 9th. Oasis Network has a market cap of $210.81 million and $52.42 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 37.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00028501 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.66 or 0.00200175 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000179 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00010180 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a coin. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org . Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project . Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

