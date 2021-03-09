Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) Stock Price Up 18%

Shares of Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) rose 18% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.86 and last traded at $3.54. Approximately 5,513,806 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 13,141,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Obalon Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Obalon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Obalon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Obalon Therapeutics by 44,715.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 700,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 698,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 360,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. Its product includes medical balloon technology for weight loss therapy which consists of a capsule containing a balloon that is swallowed and then remotely inflated.

