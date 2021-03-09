Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Trading 9.7% Higher

Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG) traded up 9.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.92 and last traded at $3.86. 111,995 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 337,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

Separately, Bradley Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oblong in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBLG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oblong during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oblong during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oblong during the 4th quarter worth about $17,990,000. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oblong (NYSE:OBLG)

Oblong, Inc provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Glowpoint and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations.

