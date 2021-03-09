Observer (OBSR) Price Hits $0.0087

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Observer has a market cap of $20.04 million and approximately $44.59 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Observer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Observer has traded 27.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00057719 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.93 or 0.00804928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00009792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00027146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00068478 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00031591 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003901 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

OBSR is a coin. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Buying and Selling Observer

