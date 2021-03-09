ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Trading 10.6% Higher

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)’s share price traded up 10.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.68 and last traded at $3.56. 2,261,610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 8,069,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ObsEva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on ObsEva from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on ObsEva from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of ObsEva in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.21.

The company has a market capitalization of $170.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.74.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ObsEva SA will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ObsEva by 299.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,909,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,647 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,250,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of ObsEva by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 596,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of ObsEva by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 356,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 100,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of ObsEva by 310.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 131,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva Company Profile (NASDAQ:OBSV)

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

